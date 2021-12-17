St. Helena Chamber of Commerce announces annual award winners

Maintaining a sense of community seemed to be the common thread among the winners of the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce's annual Celebrate St. Helena awards.
Chamber officials spent Thursday surprising the following winners:
- Business of the Year: Smiths Pharmacy
- Employees of the Year: St. Helena Public Library staff
- Citizen of the Year: Ed Smith, manager of the St. Helena Farmers' Market
- Nonprofit of the Year: Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga
Smiths Pharmacy served customers' needs — pandemic-related and otherwise — during a difficult year and became St. Helena's only pharmacy with the closure of Vasconi's in June.
The library fully reopened and resumed programming this year, offering a safe place for people of all ages to gather, read and learn.
Another popular gathering spot was the St. Helena Farmers' Market. Under Smith's leadership, the market returned to Crane Park this year after spending 2020 in the parking lot of the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus.
The Boys & Girls Club expanded its mission to provide food and other aid to families affected by wildfires and the pandemic, teaming up with local restaurants on the Feed Our Families program.
This year's award winners will be honored at an event sometime in 2022, along with last year's winners.
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.