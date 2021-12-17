 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Helena Chamber of Commerce announces annual award winners

Maintaining a sense of community seemed to be the common thread among the winners of the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce's annual Celebrate St. Helena awards.

Chamber officials spent Thursday surprising the following winners:

- Business of the Year: Smiths Pharmacy

- Employees of the Year: St. Helena Public Library staff

- Citizen of the Year: Ed Smith, manager of the St. Helena Farmers' Market

- Nonprofit of the Year: Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga

Smiths Pharmacy served customers' needs — pandemic-related and otherwise — during a difficult year and became St. Helena's only pharmacy with the closure of Vasconi's in June.

The library fully reopened and resumed programming this year, offering a safe place for people of all ages to gather, read and learn.

Another popular gathering spot was the St. Helena Farmers' Market. Under Smith's leadership, the market returned to Crane Park this year after spending 2020 in the parking lot of the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus.

People are also reading…

The Boys & Girls Club expanded its mission to provide food and other aid to families affected by wildfires and the pandemic, teaming up with local restaurants on the Feed Our Families program.

This year's award winners will be honored at an event sometime in 2022, along with last year's winners.

Corison Winery's Kronos Vineyard, one of the last remaining old vineyards in the Napa Valley, turned 50 this year.

Jesse Duarte's 5 most memorable St. Helena Star stories of 2021

Here are five of the stories Jesse Duarte most enjoyed telling in 2021, from the history of Vasconi's Pharmacy to an elderly woman who spearheaded the restoration of the PUC organ.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News