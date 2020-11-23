St. Helena Chamber of Commerce honors last year's award winners

The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce handed out awards Thursday to the winners of last year's Celebrate St. Helena awards.

The annual event honoring last year's winners was canceled in February due to the coronavirus. On Thursday the winners received their awards in person.

COVID-19 restrictions permitting, the chamber plans to hold an event next year honoring the winners from last year and this year.

Last year's winners were:

- Lifetime Achievement: Joel Gott

- Employee of the Year: Isook Park, Wells Fargo Bank

- Business of the Year: St. Helena Cyclery, owned by Jake Scheideman

- Citizen of the Year: Janice Humphrey

- Non-Profit of the Year: Nimbus Arts, led by Executive Director Jamie Graff

Nominations for this year's Business of the Year, Employee of the Year, Non-Profit of the Year and Citizen of the Year are now open to the public through Dec. 4. Winners are selected and announced later in December.