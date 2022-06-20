St. Helena Chamber of Commerce plans Summer Concert Series at Lyman Park

FOR THE STAR
The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce Summer Concert Series kicks off with a performance by blues/rock band Dirty Cello at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at Lyman Park.
Pack a blanket and chairs and enjoy food, wine and live music every Thursday in July.
The lineup consists of Dirty Cello, Tia Carroll Band (July 14), Mama Said (July 21) and Lock N Loaded (July 28).
Blue Zones Project Upper Napa Valley is the concert series' community sponsor. Wealth Enhancement Group (formerly Napa Valley Wealth Management) is the band sponsor.
The following wines will be available for purchase: Trinchero Family Estates (July 7), Treasury Wine Estates (July 14), Italian wines from Rock Paper Scissors Wine Imports (July 21), and Brasswood Estate (July 28).
Photos: Juneteenth celebrations across America
A Fulton County school band plays during a Juneteenth parade on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in East Point, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
A visitor takes a photograph of the Absolute Equality Mural, which was unvailed last Juneteenth, with his cellphone, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Galveston, Texas. Galveston is the birthplace of Juneteenth, but has seen a steady decline in its Black population over the years. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Yi-Chin Lee
Kwesi Williams, of LA Street Poet Inc., dances during a Juneteenth celebration at Magic Johnson Park in Los Angeles, Friday, June 17, 2022. (Sarah Reingewirtz/The Orange County Register via AP)
Sarah Reingewirtz
Victory Dance Company, a community based dance company that offers free dance lessons to kids in South LA, performs a West African dance during a Juneteenth celebration at Magic Johnson Park in Los Angeles, Friday, June 17, 2022. (Sarah Reingewirtz/The Orange County Register via AP)
Sarah Reingewirtz
People watch during a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in East Point, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
A person walks with "vote" socks during a Juneteenth parade on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in East Point, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
A person drives during a Juneteenth parade on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in East Point, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Z'Hion Spears, 5, reacts after his mother Stormie Monroe splashed him with a bit of water to refresh him as they attended the Mayor Turner's 9th Annual Juneteenth Parade, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Houston. (Marie D. De Jesús/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Marie D. De Jesús
People dance while listening to music during the "Downtown at Sundown" event hosted by the Johnson County Iowa Juneteenth Commemoration, Friday, June 17, 2022, at Chauncey Swan Park in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP)
Joseph Cress
Maison James, 4, holds a Pan-African flag to celebrate during a Juneteenth commemoration on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Leimert Park in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes
Members of Willie O'Ree Academy and Pittsburgh I.C.E. sit on the Penguin's float during the Juneteenth Voting Rights Parade lineup on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Willie O'Ree Academy, an ice hockey training program for young Black players, and Pittsburgh I.C.E., Inclusion Creates Equality, were invited to ride on the Penguin's float in the parade from Freedom Corner to Point State Park. (Ariana Shchuka/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
Ariana Shchuka
Members of Willie O'Ree Academy and Pittsburgh I.C.E. throw T-shirts and beads from the Penguin's Juneteenth Voting Rights Parade float on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Willie O'Ree Academy, an ice hockey training program for young Black players, and Pittsburgh I.C.E., Inclusion Creates Equality, were invited to ride on the Penguin's float in the parade from Freedom Corner to Point State Park. (Ariana Shchuka/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
Ariana Shchuka
Daisa Chantel kisses Anthony Beltran as they take a picture to celebrate Juneteenth at Leimert Park in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes
Opal Lee pushes one of her great granddaughters in a stroller as she waves to musicians playing along the route during the 2022 Opal's Walk for Freedom on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Fort Worth. Lee, often referred to as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth" led her annual two-and-a-half-mile walk, representing the number of years after the Emancipation Proclamation before enslaved people in Texas learned they were free. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
Smiley N. Pool
The Juneteenth Flag flies over the state Capitol along with the American flag, the California State flag and the POW/MIA flag in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, June 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli
A member of Kawambe-Omowale African Drum & Dance performs during an annual Juneteenth celebration at Eastlake Park in Phoenix on Saturday, June 18, 2022. The event features dozens of businesses, food vendors and educational opportunities for community members. (AP Photo/Cheyanne Mumphrey)
Cheyanne Mumphrey
Nu-Bein Dance Fit's Jessica Monea, of Van Nuys, Calif., teaches dance as Victory Dance Company dancers follow during a Juneteenth celebration at Magic Johnson Park in Los Angeles, Friday, June 17, 2022. (Sarah Reingewirtz/The Orange County Register via AP)
Sarah Reingewirtz
Kwesi Williams dances as Alyesha Wise, both of LA Street Poet Inc., reads a poem during a Juneteenth celebration at Magic Johnson Park in Los Angeles, Friday, June 17, 2022. (Sarah Reingewirtz/The Orange County Register via AP)
Sarah Reingewirtz
A person waves along the path during a Juneteenth parade on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in East Point, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Members of the Acres Homes community wave at horse riders participating in the Mayor Turner's 9th Annual Juneteenth Parade, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Houston. (Marie D. De Jesús/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Marie D. De Jesús
Friends gather to drum on a circle to commemorate the Juneteenth holiday on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Leimert Park in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes
Bridgette Brisco sells dresses, umbrellas and hats during Juneteenth celebrations at Leimert Park in Los Angeles Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes
Juneteenth themed merchandise is sold at Leimert Park as the holiday is commemorated in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes
Hundreds of people marching with activist Opal Lee wave flags and signs on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. Lee was instrumental in the declaration of Juneteenth as a federal holiday. (Madeleine Cook/Star-Telegram via AP)
Madeleine Cook
Democratic candidate for governor Beto O"Rourke, bottom right, joins hundreds participating in the 2022 Opal's Walk for Freedom on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Fort Worth. Lee, often referred to as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth" led her annual two-and-a-half-mile walk, representing the number of years after the Emancipation Proclamation before enslaved people in Texas learned they were free. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
Smiley N. Pool
People hold a rally to celebrate Juneteenth commemoration in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, June 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes
Riders perform motorcycle tricks before the start of the third annual Juneteenth Drive-Thru Parade at Inglewood High School in Inglewood. Calif., Sunday, June 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes
Lula Washington Dance Company dancers Danny Guerrero, left, and Kozue Kasahara warm up before the start of a Juneteenth celebrations at Lula Washington Dance Theatre in Los Angeles, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes
People gather at Eastlake Park during an annual Juneteenth celebration in Phoenix on Saturday, June 18, 2022. The event featured dozens of businesses, food vendors and educational opportunities for community members. (AP Photo/Cheyanne Mumphrey)
Cheyanne Mumphrey
Lula Washington, center, leads a dance warm up session before the start of Juneteenth celebrations at Lula Washington Dance Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes
