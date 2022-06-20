 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Helena Chamber of Commerce plans Summer Concert Series at Lyman Park

Dennis Johnson and the Mississippi Ramblers

Dennis Johnson and the Mississippi Ramblers performed at the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce's Summer Concert Series at Lyman Park in June 2019. The series resumes July 7.

 Jesse Duarte, Star file photo

The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce Summer Concert Series kicks off with a performance by blues/rock band Dirty Cello at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at Lyman Park.

Pack a blanket and chairs and enjoy food, wine and live music every Thursday in July. 

The lineup consists of Dirty Cello, Tia Carroll Band (July 14), Mama Said (July 21) and Lock N Loaded (July 28).

Blue Zones Project Upper Napa Valley is the concert series' community sponsor. Wealth Enhancement Group (formerly Napa Valley Wealth Management) is the band sponsor.

The following wines will be available for purchase: Trinchero Family Estates (July 7), Treasury Wine Estates (July 14), Italian wines from Rock Paper Scissors Wine Imports (July 21), and Brasswood Estate (July 28).

