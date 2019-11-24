The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce’s Jingle All the Way features a roller rink, courtesy of San Francisco's The Church of 8 Wheels to Lyman Park, which opens at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29 and continues for a month, though Sunday, Dec. 29.
The park will be shining bright with a light display and ice igloos. Come grab a glass of wine, hot toddy or hot chocolate, sit by the fire, and roller skate on the city's roller rink.
The rink is open 4-8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Every Thursday for the first hour, kids skate for free. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for kids. For more information and tickets visit sthelenajingle.com. Tickets can also be bought at the park.