Christmas wreath

In 2017, the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce was responsible for putting up two Christmas wreaths in downtown St. Helena: This one on the side of Vintage Home and another outside Vasconi’s.

 Jesse Duarte, Star

The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce’s Jingle All the Way features a roller rink, courtesy of San Francisco's The Church of 8 Wheels to Lyman Park, which opens at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29 and continues for a month, though Sunday, Dec. 29.

The park will be shining bright with a light display and ice igloos. Come grab a glass of wine, hot toddy or hot chocolate, sit by the fire, and roller skate on the city's roller rink.

The rink is open 4-8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Every Thursday for the first hour, kids skate for free. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for kids. For more information and tickets visit sthelenajingle.com. Tickets can also be bought at the park.

