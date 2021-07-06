 Skip to main content
St. Helena Chamber of Commerce Summer Concert Series begins Thursday at Lyman Park

Dennis Johnson and the Mississippi Ramblers

Dennis Johnson and the Mississippi Ramblers perform at the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce's Summer Concert Series at Lyman Park in June 2019. The series resumes Thursday.

 Jesse Duarte, Star

The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce Summer Concert Series returns to Lyman Park at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 8, with Dirty Cello.

Pack a blanket and chairs, pick up take-out from participating restaurant partners, and enjoy live music during the four-week series.

The concert series is sponsored by St. Helena Family Dentistry, and the bands are sponsored by Napa Valley Wealth Management.

Local wine will be available from Snowden Vineyards (July 8), Lang & Reed (July 15), Tres Sabores (July 22), and Beringer (July 29).

Restaurant partners include Acacia House, Farmstead, Legit Provisions, Pizzeria Tra Vigne, and Crisp Kitchen, which are all offering special takeout dinners for Thursday's concert.

The line-up consists of Dirty Cello (July 8), Tia Carroll Band (July 15), Planet Groove Band (July 22) and Full Chizel (July 29).

