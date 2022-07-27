 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Helena Chamber of Commerce Summer Concert Series concludes

Dirty Cello

Dirty Cello performed at Lyman Park on July 7.

 Jesse Duarte, Star

The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce Summer Concert Series concludes Thursday with True Country Experience performing at 6 p.m. at Lyman Park.

Blue Zones Project Upper Napa Valley is the concert series' community sponsor. Wealth Enhancement Group (formerly Napa Valley Wealth Management) is the band sponsor.

Wines from Brasswood Estate will be available for purchase.

