St. Helena Chamber of Commerce Summer Concert Series continues

Dirty Cello

Dirty Cello performed at Lyman Park on July 7.

 Jesse Duarte, Star

The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce Summer Concert Series continues Thursday with Mama Said performing at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at Lyman Park.

The series concludes with True Country Experience on July 28.

Blue Zones Project Upper Napa Valley is the concert series' community sponsor. Wealth Enhancement Group (formerly Napa Valley Wealth Management) is the band sponsor.

The following wines will be available for purchase: Italian wines from Rock Paper Scissors Wine Imports (July 21) and Brasswood Estate (July 28).

