St. Helena Chamber of Commerce Summer Concert Series kicks off

The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce Summer Concert Series began last Thursday with Dirty Cello performing at Lyman Park.

Hundreds of St. Helenans showed up to hear the San Francisco-based blues-rock band, which had just returned from a European tour.

The lineup continues with the Tia Carroll Band on Thursday, Mama Said on July 21, and True Country Experience July 28.

Blue Zones Project Upper Napa Valley is the concert series' community sponsor. Wealth Enhancement Group (formerly Napa Valley Wealth Management) is the band sponsor.

The following wines will be available for purchase: Treasury Wine Estates (Thursday), Italian wines from Rock Paper Scissors Wine Imports (July 21), and Brasswood Estate (July 28).