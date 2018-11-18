The St. Helena Chamber Singers, along with the Napa Chamber Orchestra, present their beloved annual winter concert on Saturday, Dec. 15 and Sunday, Dec. 16.
The program includes Mozart’s Coronation Mass; John Rutter’s Magnificat (first movement); several carols; selections from Handel’s Messiah, and a performance by the Eloquence String Quartet.
Performances are 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, at the St. Helena High School Performing Arts Center, 1401 Grayson Ave. at Highway 29. Doors open 45 minutes before performance. Advance ticket purchase and early arrival recommended.
Tickets, $25, are available at the Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company in St. Helena, Oak Avenue and Adams Street) or online at brownpapertickets.com/event/3884344.
A limited number of tickets may be available at the door.
For further information, please contact craigbond007@yahoo.com or 963-7712.