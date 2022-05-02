St. Helena childcare provider launches parent coaching business

Debbie Cossi, St. Helena childcare provider known as “Miss Debbie,” has retired after 24 years and has launched a new parent coaching business, Cossi Family Coaching.
“Becoming a parent coach was the easiest decision I have ever made,” Cossi said in a press release. “I love this work because I know I am making a difference to families who feel overwhelmed and want to make positive changes for themselves and for their kids.”
As a family coach, Cossi helps parents determine the family strengths, challenges and goals and helps parents develop a plan of practical, positive long-term solutions.
From preschool to teens, family coaching includes support with creating routines, dealing with tantrums and back talk, family contributions, media management, setting boundaries and much more. Every family’s potential is different. She offers both in-person and virtual coaching packages, tailor-made to the individual family needs.
“Parenting is one of the most joyful things you will ever do,” said Cossi. “And it’s one of the hardest. I know that all parents could use support. I use a positive parenting approach in my practice. I want all parents to feel empowered and positive on their parenting journey.”
Cossi offers a free discovery call to determine if coaching is a good fit for your family. She can be reached at cossifamilycoaching@gmail.com. For more information about her services, go to cossifamilycoaching.com.
