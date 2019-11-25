The Federated Women of Upper Napa Valley will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, in the social hall of the First Presbyterian Church, 1428 Spring St., near Oak Avenue in St. Helena. The meeting will begin by a holiday-themed performance by the St. Helena Children's Chorus, directed by Craig Bond. The performance will be held in the sanctuary. A short meeting will follow.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Anyone interested in attending and learning about our local philanthropic programs is welcome.