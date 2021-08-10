St. Helena Children's Chorus, Teen Choir begin practice soon

FOR THE STAR
The St. Helena Choral Society is announcing a new season of the St. Helena Children’s Chorus and the St. Helena Teen Choir.
The St. Helena Children's Chorus is for children ages 8 to 12. Rehearsals begin at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at Grace Episcopal Church’s Bourne Hall.
New interested students should contact director Craig Bond at 963-7712 to set up an audition time. Auditions will be held at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23.
The St. Helena Teen Choir is for students at the high school level. Rehearsals begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at Grace Episcopal Church’s Bourne Hall.
Auditions are not required. New interested students should come to the first practice on the 25th.
For more information about both groups, go to sthelenachoral.org.
