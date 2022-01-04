St. Helena Children's Chorus, Teen Choir, Chamber Choir begin soon

The St. Helena Choral Society is announcing a new season of the St. Helena Children’s Chorus, Teen Choir and Chamber Choir.

The St. Helena Children's Chorus, under the direction of Craig and Melissa Bond, will begin the spring semester on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 3:30 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church. Auditions for new singers will be held on Monday, Jan. 17, between 3:30 and 5:00 p.m. Call Craig Bond at 963-7712 to set a time for the audition.

The St. Helena Teen Choir, directed by Craig and Melissa Bond, will begin the spring semester on Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church. New high school-age singers are welcome to join the choir on that night. For more information about this group, call Craig Bond at 963-7712.

The St. Helena Chamber Choir, directed by Craig Bond, will begin rehearsals on Monday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church. This adult group is open to all interested singers. New singers must call Bond at 963-7712 if you are interested in joining this adult chorus.

For more information about both groups, go to sthelenachoral.org.