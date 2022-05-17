St. Helena Children's Chorus, Teen Choir win top honors

The St. Helena Children's Chorus and the St. Helena Teen Choir, both part of Craig Bond's St. Helena Choral Society, took home top honors at two recent choral festivals.

The Teen Choir traveled to Santa Clara to participate in the Music in the Parks festival on April 23. The choir earned a first-place "superior" rating at the festival and also the second highest score out of all 40 participating groups in the festival.

On Saturday, the Children's Chorus traveled to Fairfield to participate in the annual Music in the Parks festival. This group also received a first place and "superior" rating, and was also awarded the "Overall Best in Festival" trophy for receiving the highest score of all the performing groups including bands, choirs and orchestras.

The Children's Chorus received 99 out of a possible 100 points. In addition, the "Outstanding Soloist" award went to eighth-grader Alice Baxter.

For more information about all the groups in the St. Helena Choral Society, go to sthelenachoral.org.