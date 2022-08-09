St. Helena choirs to begin fall rehearsals

The St. Helena Children's Chorus will begin its fall semester on Aug. 23 beginning at 3:30 p.m. at Grace Church.

Any new singers need to call director Craig Bond at 707-963-7712 for an audition time. Auditions will be held on Aug. 22 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the church.

The St. Helena Teen Choir will begin rehearsals on Aug. 24 at 6 p.m.

Any new singers just need to attend the first practice — no auditions are required for this group.

The St. Helena Adult Chamber Choir will begin rehearsals on Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.

Please call Bond if you have any questions or visit sthelenachoral.org.