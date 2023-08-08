The St. Helena Children's Chorus will begin the fall semester at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Grace Episcopal Church.

Any new, interested children between the ages of 8 and 13 who would like to be part of the group must call director Craig Bond at 707-963-7712 or 707-337-7378 to set up an audition time. Auditions will be held on Monday, Aug. 21 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Grace church.

The St. Helena Teen Choir will begin practices at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 6 p.m. at Grace church. This group is for high school-age students only. If you are new and interested in joining, come to the first practice on Aug. 23 or call Bond.

The Chamber Singers will begin practices at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, at Grace church. If you are interested in joining this adult chamber choir, you must call Bond first.

The Jazz@7 Vocal Ensemble will begin rehearsals at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29.

For more information, visit sthelenachoral.org.

