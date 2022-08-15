St. Helena Choral Society begins fall semester

The St. Helena Children's Chorus will begin the fall semester at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 at Grace Episcopal Church.

Any new, interested singers need to call director Craig Bond at 707-963-7712 for an audition time. Auditions will be held on Monday, Aug. 22 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at Grace church.

The St. Helena Teen Choir will begin rehearsals for the fall semester on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 6 p.m. at Grace church.

Any new, interested singers just need to attend the first practice — no auditions are required for this group.

The Chamber Singers will begin rehearsals on Monday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. at Grace church.

Please call director Craig Bond if you have any questions about any of these groups: 707-963-7712 or 707-337-7378.

For more information, visit sthelenachoral.org.