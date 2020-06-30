St. Helena Choral Society prepares July 23 virtual concert to end season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on community choirs, but that isn’t stopping the St. Helena Choral Society from putting on a show.

The St. Helena Children’s Chorus and St. Helena Teen Choir are producing a virtual end-of-the-year celebration that will stream online at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 23.

Director Craig Bond said he especially wants to honor the high school seniors of the Teen Choir who never got a chance to participate in one last spring concert.

“We were all so disappointed,” said Bond, who made the call to cancel rehearsals and the spring concert. “Just like everybody else, we didn’t realize this was going to go on and on and on. So I came up with the idea of a virtual recording.”

The 20- to 25-minute program will feature the choir’s familiar farewell song, “It’s Time for Movin’ On,” followed by remarks from Bond and his daughter Melissa, introductions of each senior, and announcements of awards and scholarships.