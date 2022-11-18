St. Helena Choral Society presents Christmas concerts

St. Helena's annual Christmas concerts, directed by Craig Bond, return to the St. Helena Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.

These concerts generally sell out, so advanced tickets are recommended. Tickets are available at brownpapertickets.com and at the Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 1400 Oak Ave.

The St. Helena Choral Society — featuring Craig Bond's Chamber Singers, Chamber Orchestra, and Youth Honor Choir — will perform Pergolesi's "Magnificat," favorites from Handel's "Messiah," instrumental and choral selections from Handel and Holst, and holiday carols.

Doors open 30 minutes prior for early seating. Duration is under two hours, including one intermission. Prevailing COVID precautions will be followed and may include audience masking.

For fastest entry to concert, choose print-at-home or mobile ticketing rather than Will Call. That way, you'll need only show your digital ticket at the door and by-pass the line at the Box Office.

Artistic Director Craig Bond's choirs have been spreading the joy of choral music in Napa Valley since 1973, and organized as the St Helena Choral Society NPO in 2007. We celebrate and produce choral music in our community, contributing to artistic and cultural education for all ages, via multiple performances, competitions, workshops, and four core choral groups.

For more information, go to StHelenaChoral.org.