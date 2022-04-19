St. Helena Choral Society presents 'Spring Return' concerts April 30-May 1

Craig Bond's St. Helena Choral Society returns to the stage for the first time since 2019 with a pair of "Spring Return" concerts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1.

Tickets are available for $30 online (or $20 student, online only) or at the Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company at the corner of Oak and Adams.

The St. Helena Chamber Singers, Chamber Orchestra, Jazz@7 Vocal Ensemble and Youth Honor Choir are presenting an inspiring and eclectic program featuring works by Vivaldi, Handel, Mozart, Rutter and Jenkins, in their "home" venue, the St. Helena Performing Arts Center at St. Helena High School.

COVID PRECAUTIONS: As most know, during these long months of restrictions, choirs have shouldered an extra burden of precautions. Rehearsals have observed strict prevention protocols, and singers will take rapid tests prior to performances so they may, with confidence, sing maskless on stage. With a new variant in the offing, audiences are required to wear masks to best protect both musicians and each other.

Open seating. Doors open 30 minutes prior for best choice. Accessible seating.