 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Helena Farmers’ Market

St. Helena Choral Society to begin fall rehearsals

  • Updated
Grace Episcopal Church in St. Helena

Grace Episcopal Church 

 Submitted photo

The St. Helena Children's Chorus will begin  its fall semester on Aug. 23 beginning at 3:30 p.m. at Grace Church.

Any new singers need to call director Craig Bond at 707-963-7712 for an audition time. Auditions will be held on Aug. 22 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the church.

The St. Helena Teen Choir will begin rehearsals on Aug. 24 at 6 p.m.

Any new singers just need to attend the first practice - no auditions are required for this group.

The St. Helena Adult Chamber Choir will begin rehearsals on Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. 

Please call Bond if you have any questions or see the website: sthelenachoral.org.

Katherine Gold is a volunteer member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market and feels fortunate to be a part of the Market.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Art exhibit opens Saturday in Angwin

Art exhibit opens Saturday in Angwin

Napa Valley artists will hold an art exhibition of paintings, works on paper and ceramics at NBC Pottery Gallery and Studio in Angwin starting Saturday.

Aunt Helena

Aunt Helena

Aunt Helena shares community news and events from around St. Helena.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News