A free Upper Valley Campus class titled “Shrinking Your Carbon Footprint to Zero: Making Changes in Your Home” will be presented from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 9, at the St. Helena campus.
This free class will give you the information you need to take steps within your home to shrink your carbon footprint. A set of basic principles will be presented that describe how to implement energy efficiency, electrify space and water heating, electrify transportation, and use solar photovoltaics (PV) to power the result.
Instructor Tom Hoff is the founder and chief research officer of Clean Power Research. A pioneer in the science of valuing distributed solar generation, Hoff holds a number of patents in the area of PV fleet power estimation and has published and lectured on the topic extensively for more than 25 years. His numerous research topics include: valuation of photovoltaics and distributed generation, risk management and renewables and, most recently, methods to characterize PV output variability. He holds a Ph.D. in Engineering-Economic Systems from Stanford University's School of Engineering.
The first hour of the class is a lecture format and the second hour is an optional tour of a home in the city of Napa that implemented all of these steps and has a zero carbon footprint. Pre-registration is requested via Eventbrite by Friday, March 8.