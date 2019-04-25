St Helena’s Come Out of the Shower community choir will perform a free end-of-season concert at 8 p.m. Monday, April 29, at the St. Helena Methodist Church at the corner of Oak Avenue and Adams Street.
The choir was created in January by St. Helena’s Parks and Recreation department. Conducted by Marielle Coeytaux, it is a fun-loving group of locals who have been gathering at the Carnegie Building every Monday evening from 7:30 to 9 to share their pleasure of singing.
Open to all, the choir is made up of singers of many levels of experience, with no auditions required. Some arrived having only ever sung “under the shower.”
The public is welcome to attend Monday’s concert. The Methodist church was chosen for its location, acoustics and intimate setting.
The choir will perform the five pieces they’ve learned in the past four months: “Shalom Chaverim,” “Pick a Bale of Cotton,” “Rock-a My Soul,” “The Lion Sleeps Tonight,” and “Dust in the Wind.”