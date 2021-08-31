St. Helena community rallies around 6-year-old fighting cancer

She said her family has been fortunate to have the support of one another, friends and members of the community. More than anything, Emilio’s own determination to remain his usual self has inspired his family to endure, Sanchez said.

“It’s every parent’s worst nightmare,” she said. “But we’re one of the fortunate ones because his treatment has killed the cancer, at least in the bone in his leg. He’s recovered so well.”

Once Emilio’s chemo is over, “We’re looking forward to being a family like we once were,” Sanchez said.

She wants other families to know about pediatric osteosarcoma and pay attention to its symptoms, like bone pain and swelling or tenderness. She also wants to raise general awareness of the affliction, which is so rare that research funding is scarce. Some of the proceeds from Saturday’s fundraiser will got to MIB Agents, a nonprofit dedicated to “Making It Better” for patients, caregivers, families and doctors who are fighting pediatric osteosarcoma.

“Research really gets funded by events like this,” said Sanchez, who coincidentally used to work in cancer research.