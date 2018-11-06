“Bernstein on Broadway,” a celebration of Leonard Bernstein’s 100th birthday will be presented at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18 at the St. Helena United Methodist Church, 1310 Adams St.
Bernstein’s legacy as musician, composer, conductor, educator and cultural ambassador made him one of the great figures in post-war America. Intensely creative and multi-talented, his classic Broadway shows include "On the Town," "West Side Story," "Peter Pan" and "Candide."
The afternoon concert, produced by Nancy Garden, features singers Katie Hopgood Sculatti, Meghan Scheibel Shay, and Joe Pesch as well as the Napa Valley Duo with Terry Winn, piano and Jeffrey McFarland Johnson, cello and special guests.
The concert will be followed by a wine reception. Tickets are $25. To purchase advance tickets, call Nancy Garden at 707-963-3408.