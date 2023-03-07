The St. Helena Cooperative Nursery School’s sixth annual Ol’ School Dance Party will be held on Saturday, March 11 at the Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St. in St Helena.

The event features music by The Stone Foxes. The group's style is infused with country, rock, soul, blues and shout-along moments of musical joy.

All food and beverages are included in the ticket price.

Tickets for those 21 and older are $65 each and are available at www.sthelenacoop.org.