The fourth annual St. Helena Cooperative's Ol' School Dance Party will be held on Saturday, March 9, at the Native Sons Hall in St. Helena. It features the funk, soul and rock & roll of fan favorite Con Brio. Spectacular food and drink is included and will keep you well fueled for a night of dancing and good ol' fashioned fun. Tickets for those 21 and older are $65 each and are available at sthelenacoop.org. Your purchase not only gives you access to one of the greatest nights in Napa Valley but also supports one of its most beloved nursery schools.
