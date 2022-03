The St. Helena Cooperative's fifth annual Ol' School Dance Party will be held on Saturday, March 12, at the Native Sons Hall in St. Helena.

The event features music by The Monophonics. Their sound meets at the intersection of classic soul, heavy funk, psychedelic rock, and classic American songwriting.

Food and drink are included and will fuel guests for a night of dancing and good ol' fashioned fun. Tickets for those 21 and older are $65 each and are available at sthelenaccoop.org.