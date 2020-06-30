St. Helena CrossFit gym reopens with new name, new owners

This summer’s three-week kids camp, beginning July 6, provides a safe, socially distanced venue for kids who can’t play organized sports “to get their crazies out” with their peers, she said.

“We’re not a gym where people come in and put on their headphones,” she said. “You come in, you work out in a class, you answer the question of the day, your friends are here – we start each workout together and we end it together.”

Coaches are on hand to help members perform each workout safely at whatever level they can, she said.

“Everyone can do what we teach at your proper level,” she said. “Instead of 45-pound plates, you might need a PVC pipe. But everyone’s doing the same thing, including the kids, including our 80-year-olds.”

Matt Cia said the gym goes beyond working out, promoting an overall healthy lifestyle with good nutrition. Getting fit together as a group enables members to hold one another accountable, which is difficult with the solitary home workouts that have become common during the pandemic, he said.