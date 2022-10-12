St. Helena Drama presents ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ Oct. 20-23

St. Helena Drama will present Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express,” as adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig, Oct. 20-23 at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center, 1401 Grayson Ave.

The show is St. Helena Drama’s first murder mystery, presented just in time for Halloween. It features a cast and crew of 41 students.

“After much rehearsal and work put into the show, we are excited to share this roller-coaster of a story with the audience,” wrote student directors Anna Harrington and April Shaw. “From moving the heavy trains to staging two hours of action, we have overcome many challenges and we couldn’t be more proud. We hope you enjoy the show!”

Showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20; 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21; 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23.

The show is suitable for ages 10 and up. Tickets ($20 general/$10 students and seniors) are available at sthelenadrama.com.