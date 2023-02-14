St. Helena Drama will present Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Oklahoma!" March 10-19 at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center at St. Helena High School.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. March 10, 11, 17 and 18; and 2 p.m. March 12 and 19.

The cast and crew who produced "Murder on the Orient Express" and "The Addams Family" last year will present the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical featuring songs like “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin',” “The Surrey with the Fringe On Top,” “I Cain't Say No,” “People Will Say We're in Love” and, of course, “Oklahoma!”

Forty-six St. Helena High School students star in the story of a high-spirited rivalry between local farmers and cowboys living in western Indian territory at the turn of the 20th century. Two sets of love triangles play out as the young people fight to find love as their community fights to go from a territory to a state.

The show is directed by Patti Coyle, with musical director Craig Bond directing a live orchestra and alumni choreographer Francesca Menegon designing the dance sequences.

“It is an honor to bring this American classic to the next generation on stage and in the audience," said Coyle, who's directing her 15th Broadway-style musical for St. Helena High School.

The show is produced by students in the Advanced CTE Drama/Napa Valley College dual enrollment class at St. Helena High School. The show begins with some pre-show entertainment, so get there early.

For tickets ($10-$20), showtimes and more information visit sthelenadrama.com.

