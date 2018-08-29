It was a few days after school started and throughout the high school campus, the bell rang for lunch. It’s been a long while since this editor’s life was ruled by school bells, but time waits for no man and I was late.
Senior Mia Pelosi came breezing into the high school office and breathlessly said, “Here you are.” With that we were off to the school’s Performing Art Center.
Three people were on stage, including Sofia Osborne. SHHS Drama teacher Patti Coyle was casting parts for the upcoming “Shakespeare in Love," which opens Thursday, Nov. 1, and plays through Nov. 4.
It was Pelosi and Osborne who were needed. “We’re doing a student-run play called ‘12 Angry Jurors.’ I saw it at a theater programs two years ago in New York and I fell in love with the story and the acting and I came back and said hey, I really want to direct this show, let’s try to make it happen,” Pelosi said. “Then we got together, we cast it in May and we started rehearsals a little bit before school started.”
Osborne jumped in, “We did two four-hour intensives and then we’ve been rehearsing after school.”
It was Pelosi’s turn: “We’re fortunate that this show does not require a lot of rehearsal time. It is minimal blocking, minimal set. It is all about the acting.”
Now Osborne: “It was cast in May, so we asked the cast to memorize their lines before they showed up for rehearsal. Mostly, they did that.”
Pelosi, a St. Helena High School senior, and Osborne, a junior, have been acting together in St. Helena Drama productions for some eight years, since they were in grade school. Their production of “12 Angry Jurors,” by Reginald Rose was presented on Aug. 23-24 and the two spoke about it on Friday, in the middle of the run.
“It’s been a wonderful experience trying out this new side of theater,” Pelosi said, “because we’re both used to being on stage.” She admitted that being a director was a challenging job. “There are a lot of components you have to keep in mind,” she added. “I remember we had a problem with the lights, so we were all running around – it was mainly me – I was running around being all stressed out.”
Osborne called the Thursday night show “wonderful” adding, “We were all pretty nervous. It’s our first time directing, so we didn’t know how it would be received, but the audience really enjoyed it. I’m so proud of our show.”
The two veteran actors gave credit to the cast, which included 12 jurors and one guard, Dawson Landis.
What was the hardest part of working with 13 people? Again, the two of them answered the question, almost as one. First, Pelosi: “It was difficult for us to be giving the directions, because we’re students, we’re peers.” Now Osborne: “It’s like another level of authority.” Pelosi: “It was a learning curve but it ended up being really great. I loved the cast dynamic.”
The two co-directors listed the cast members, whose names are familiar, since most have been a part of St. Helena Drama for years. Sam Smiley was foreman and the other 11 were Joe Brawdy, Reid Ivanoff, Frank Lenney, Josie Goldfarb, Anne Haynie Gullung, Caleb Jeske, Ileene Christianson-Torres, Ellie Aslanian, Carrie Steil, Ivy Shaw and Cynthia Medrano.
Although Pelosi said she enjoyed directing, she added, “I’d rather be on stage.” Osborne, though, said she enjoyed both equally. “Last night, I was beaming. It was amazing.”
Reading the program, there’s a name, Rusty Frank, listed as stage manager, which is interesting, since he graduated from both St. Helena High and St. Helena Drama in June. The program notes he is attending Southern Oregon University this fall, “hoping to further his education in all realms of theater, be it performance, technical or managerial.”
One last question for the co-directors: “Sofia, how are you going to do without Mia, who is graduating next June?” “It’s going to be really sad. We started our first show together for St. Helena Drama. She was in the fourth grade, I was in third grade. We did the ‘Sound of Music’ together. I haven’t been in a show without her.”
Pelosi also answered the question. “It’s going to be really weird not to be around all my drama family when I leave. You’re used to seeing these people every day and building connections. We’re a really tight-knit family.”
After November’s “Shakespeare in Love” and “Mamma Mia” presented in March, Pelosi said her goal is to study theater in a musical theater program at an East Coast university, probably New York University. “I can see myself living there,” she said.