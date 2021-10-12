St. Helena Drama returns to live theater with 'Almost, Maine' Oct. 21-24

After the coronavirus put a stop to live theater for more than a year, St. Helena Drama is back.

St. Helena High School's acclaimed theater program ("Mamma Mia," "The Laramie Project") returns with a sweet romantic comedy called "Almost, Maine" by John Cariani. It is being directed by Zoey Pratt and Mazzy Jones, two seniors who have been part of the drama program since their freshman year.

With a cast of 30 and a technical crew of seven, the show has been double cast, giving ample opportunity for actors to perform in front of a live audience at long last.

"Almost, Maine" is running for only one weekend Oct. 21-24 outdoors, under a tent in front of the St. Helena Performing Arts Center.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Oct. 21, 22 and 23, and at 2 p.m. Oct. 24. $10 suggested donation at the door (cash only).