St. Helena Drama’s “Murder on the Orient Express” opens Friday

The Orient Express is all about luxury and comfort, but those who hop on board St. Helena Drama’s latest production should expect an unsettling, thrilling ride.

The student cast and crew of “Murder on the Orient Express,” which runs Oct. 20-23, say you’ll never guess the culprit in Ken Ludwig’s adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic murder mystery, co-directed by students Anna Harrington and April Shaw.

The cast and crew features 41 students, so there’s no shortage of suspects.

Could the killer be Elizabeth Sandoli's loud and obnoxious Helen Hubbard, who reminds Sandoli of her middle school self?

“Here I am as a level 1 Elizabeth, and when I’m playing her I get to be a level 10 Elizabeth,” Sandoli said.

Or could it be the mysterious and seductive Countess Andrenyi (Nicole Martinez)?

“I love the costumes, and I also love that she’s very elegant, since I’m not elegant,” Martinez said with a laugh.

Also not to be discounted as a suspect is Michel the conductor, played by Josh Johnson in his first main role after years of being involved in St. Helena Drama.

Don’t expect to like Ewan Oliver’s character, Samuel Ratchett, an American businessman who does something fairly awful in an early scene. Rhett Ryan’s Monsieur Boud, on the other hand, while not the brightest rail on the track, is “the kind of guy you’d want to grab a cocktail with,” said Ryan, who memorably played Uncle Fester in “The Addams Family.”

Boud’s character — and everyone else for that matter — is intellectually inferior to the legendary Hercule Poirot, played by Gabriel DuBois.

DuBois’ role might be the most demanding in the show, and even a lifelong actor like him is challenged by the inevitable scene where Poirot walks the characters and the audience through a tangled trail of clues.

Fresh off her performance as the grandmother in “The Addams Family,” Haven Demchuk is playing another lady of a certain age, Princess Dragomiroff. Accompanied by her neurotic handmaid Greta Ohlsson (Erin Ries), the princess has a cold and regal bearing that Demchuk says takes her out of her comfort zone as an actor.

Ries said she finds it easier to play Greta “because she’s so nervous and I’m always nervous onstage anyway.”

Appearing onstage for the first time is Leo Ambriz-Aguilar, who plays a waiter and a radio operator trying to get in contact with the train.

“I’ve always wanted to be part of Drama going back to middle school, but my schedule didn’t allow it,” said Ambriz-Aguilar, a senior who worked on the crew of last spring’s “The Addams Family.” “Being part of it now is all I’ve ever wanted. It’s so much fun.”

“Murder on the Orient Express" plays for four performances only at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20; 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21; 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 in the St. Helena Performing Arts Center, 1401 Grayson Ave.

The show is suitable for ages 10 and up. Tickets ($20 general/$10 students/seniors) are available at sthelenadrama.com.