St. Helena Drama’s ‘Newsies’ opens Friday

Selling newspapers is the best hustle in New York for a band of scrappy street urchins in St. Helena Drama’s production of the Broadway hit “Newsies.”
Premiering Friday, the show follows last fall’s “The Laramie Project.” But with its rousing musical numbers, ebullient spirit and lavish sets and costumes, “Newsies” has a lot more in common with last spring’s “Mamma Mia.”
“Getting onstage and seeing the lights and feeling the adrenaline – especially when you’re dancing – it’s so fun for me. I just love it,” cast member and St. Helena High School senior Sofia Gott said following Monday’s preview for members of the press.
Directed by Patti Coyle and Craig Bond, “Newsies” is set during the New York newboys’ strike of 1899.
The show opens with Jack Kelly (Sam Smiley) and his disabled friend Crutchie (Josie Goldfarb) singing the wistful “Santa Fe,” as the hard-luck newsies dream of trading “small life in the big city” for “big life in a small town.”
Then the big city literally comes to life as Jack wakes up the cast members who’ve been sleeping on various levels of the complex and constantly rotating set. They launch into the show’s first big show-stopper, “Carrying the Banner,” featuring newsies, nuns, and some of the acrobatic dance moves familiar from past St. Helena Drama productions.
Always on the lookout for an attention-grabbing gimmick, Jack teams up with Davey (Wolfgang Prichett) and his little brother Les (Andrew Mendes), whose doleful-little-orphan act is sure to melt hearts and sell some “papes.”
The preview also introduces a few villains, most notably New York World publisher Joseph Pulitzer (Caleb Jeske), who thinks nothing of raising prices and forcing newsies to hustle even harder to make a living – all to get an edge over William Randolph Hearst’s competing New York Journal.
Pulitzer is “an absolute sleazebag,” Jeske said.
“His number one motivation is money,” he said. “Even when it comes to his daughter … he’ll tell himself he’s doing things for her own good, but really there’s this overhanging ‘What am I going to get out of it?’”
Jeske has played a lot of bad guys, and he’s come to enjoy it. What sets this show apart is its perspective on economics and history.
“As seniors we’re taking an economics class and learning about capitalism. Seeing it applied to history like this has been really helpful,” he said.
Jeske has appeared in nine St. Helena Drama productions, including “The Laramie Project” and “Mamma Mia,” but “Newsies” has presented a unique challenge.
“In terms of set changes, this is about as tough as it gets,” Jeske said. “We’re really lucky to have such a nice set, but it is a pain to move those things around. Our crew does a great job getting them in the right place at the right time.”
The preview’s most striking costume belongs to Medda Larkin (Emma Pierce), a Bowery star who both performs onstage (singing the solo showcase “That’s Rich”) and owns her own theater.
“She’s really confident,” said Pierce, still wearing Medda’s corset, fur, heels, layers of skirts, and elaborate headpiece. “She stands out because most women of that time didn’t own buildings, but she does. So she has more of a say in what’s going on.”
Pierce has been singing since third grade and performing with St. Helena Drama ever since 2014’s “The Wizard of Oz,” but Medda is her biggest part yet. With its mid-scene set changes, “Newsies” is logistically the most challenging show she’s done, even more than “Mamma Mia.”
“It’s such a huge undertaking,” she said.
Carrie Steil plays Wiesel, a newsie, and a “Bowery Beauty” at Medda’s theater. She’s also the understudy for the role of Medda.
Steil has played multiple roles in other shows, but her three costumes and eight or nine costume changes still keep her on her toes.
“It’s fun because I get to be a little bit of everything,” she said.
“Newsies” is lighter and more fun than last fall’s “The Laramie Project,” about the aftermath of a hate crime, but it still has a serious side.
“The story is about these young orphans who are fighting for their lives on the streets, but it’s portrayed in a happy-go-lucky sort of way,” Steil said.
Sofia Gott plays Elmer, one of the plucky newsies. This isn’t her first time playing a male character – she played one of the “bottle dancers” in 2018’s “Fiddler on the Roof” – but getting into the mindset of a newsie is a new experience.
“Most of them don’t have families, but they find that family dynamic within in each other,” she said.
The cast took part in dance intensives to prepare for the most heavily choreographed scenes. They also worked together to assemble the set, which arrived in pieces.
“That was a great team-building exercise,” Gott said.
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.