St. Helena Drama's "The Addams Family" opens March 4.

St. Helena Drama is proud to present its first musical in two years, "The Addams Family," opening at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center on March 4 at 7 p.m.

This show marks the fourteenth musical collaboration between director Patti Coyle and musical director Craig Bond.

The award-winning Broadway musical, from the creators of "Jersey Boys," brings to musical life the beloved and bizarre family of comedy created by cartoonist Charles Addams. With show-stopping musical numbers, choreographed by 2017 St. Helena High School alumna Francesca Menegon, "The Addams Family" is sure to be the cure for your pandemic fatigue.

The magnificently morbid Addams family is put to the test by daughter Wednesday Addams, who has grown up and has a shocking secret that only Gomez knows. She has fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family! Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before — keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents. Hilarity and love ensue.

"The Addams Family" runs March 4, 5, 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. and March 6 and 13 at 2 p.m.

All COVID protocols are in place, including required masking and the theater will be kept at half capacity. Advanced Tickets can be purchased from sthelenadrama.com.