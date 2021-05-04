St. Helena Elementary School celebrates Principals' Day with a tribute to Principal Tanya Pearson. "You are the sole of our school," reads a punny message. "Here's to always putting your best foot forward."
-
Updated
Hearts decorated by St. Helena Elementary School students line the school’s entryway this week.