St. Helena Elementary School kids deck the halls with hearts

Hearts decorated by St. Helena Elementary School students line the school’s entryway this week, in a reminder that love, empathy and art can endure in the most unusual of times.
Retired art teacher Linda Rowland came up with the idea to coincide with Valentine’s Day.
“It’s about spreading the love,” she said.
When Rowland would enter a classroom, she would give instructions to two sets of students at once: the masked students sitting at their socially distanced desks and kids participating from home via Zoom, who were provided art materials ahead of time.
Rowland calls the two groups “the Roomers and the Zoomers.”
“It’s different working with a group of kids in class and also looking into the camera, but it can be done,” she said.
Art has a freeing effect on kids whose lives have become rigidly circumscribed during the pandemic.
For example, one assignment calling for students to paint old newspapers didn’t quite go as planned, so Rowland gave the kids gloves and told them to apply the paint by hand.
“You could see their whole bodies getting into it,” Rowland said. “It was such a stress reliever.”
Other hearts were decorated through the Zentangle method, which Rowland calls “thoughtful scribbling.” She showed students the optical illusion in which the darker areas of their hearts appear to recede and the lighter areas pop forward.
“I give them some ideas, put on some music, and they just take off,” Rowland said.
Some teachers are making valentines for residents of Silverado Orchards and the Veterans Home in Yountville, Rowland added.
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.