St. Helena Farmers’ Market: A 'berry' good month

You’ll find a glorious array of beautiful berries at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market as we enter June. Blueberries, strawberries, boysenberries and raspberries — you can take your pick! Berries are high in antioxidants and oh so versatile. You can bake them in a tart or cobbler, use them in a scrumptious shortcake, make them into jams or sauces for both sweet and savory dishes, layer them with whipped cream or vanilla pudding for an alluring parfait, or include them in your breakfast smoothie.

One way to prolong the life of berries is to give them a quick bath in a vinegar and water solution as soon as you get them home, rinse with clean water, dry them thoroughly and place them in a clean container lined with paper towels. I usually use about one tablespoon of white distilled vinegar to about 10 ounces of water. The vinegar helps to kill the bacteria and mold that causes them to spoil. And you can also freeze berries for later use.

We have lots of great activities happening on June 3. Market Educator Gayle Davies will be in the Market Classroom to kick off this month’s theme of “plants and their parts” from 9 to 11:30. And kids won’t want to miss the bilingual story time with Raquel Vega from the UpValley Family Centers at 9:30.

We invite you to our first seasonal produce tasting from 9:30 until 11. Come visit members of our volunteer board of directors as we introduce you to some tasty stone fruits provided by our wonderful local farmers. And be sure to stop by to welcome our new artisan vendor Starr Garden.

The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held in Crane Park every Friday morning from 7:30 until noon through the end of October. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and NextDoor, and sign up for our weekly newsletter to stay informed about all of our activities and programs.

Stacey Bressler is a local vintner and member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market Board of Directors.