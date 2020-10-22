St. Helena Farmers’ Market: A bit of a stuff-up

It can go without saying that 2020 has been challenging, or quite the stuff-up, to say the least. Which leads to the idea of stuffed foods for this fall season.

An easy thing to prepare are the old-fashioned but yummy stuffed mushrooms. Mix 1/2 cup each breadcrumbs and grated cheese, two minced garlic cloves, two tbsp chopped Italian parsley, one tbsp chopped mint leaves, one tsp lemon juice, salt and pepper to taste and a drizzle of olive oil to bind the mixture. Spoon the mixture into 24 large stemmed white mushrooms. Place on an oiled baking sheet, drizzle with a bit more olive oil and bake in a preheated 400 degree oven for 20 to 25 minutes until heated through and tender. And we can all pretend the quote “Life is too short to stuff a mushroom” was never uttered.

Other tasty foods to stuff — artichokes and tomatoes (use the same mushroom filling), peppers of all sorts (savory or cheese filling or try yogurt and honey in a baby pepper), zucchini (shrimp and feta cheese), eggplant (lamb and pine nuts), apples and pears (sweet with cinnamon sugar and raisins or savory with sausage and fennel), and grape leaves (feta cheese and grilled on the BBQ). A lot of these ingredients can be found at the Market this time of year from a variety of our vendors.