St. Helena Farmers’ Market

St. Helena Farmers' Market: A challenging year for growers

Tomatoes from the St. Helena Farmers Market

Tomatoes from the St. Helena Farmers' Market.

 Submitted photo

Well, we made it through this heat wave (barely), and it made me wonder how our St. Helena Farmers’ Market growers fared this year with this latest weather challenge.

It has been one thing after another, especially for our fruit growers. The “early bloom with warm February days, then March late frost, burned the buds and blooms," said Annette from Arceo Ranch, “so a lot didn’t produce.” Cherries were at one-quarter of the usual crop and Arceo lost three varietals altogether. Increased costs (fertilizer prices, for example, have increased sixfold), coupled with low yields, have been a real challenge.

DeVoto Gardens reported similar experiences. Late rain interfered with some varietals, our local Gravensteins being one of them. Although it is getting back to normal, the heat spell has caused sunburn and hastened ripening, which results in more flowers in one week then none the next, making for a very uneven growing season.

V&M Farms similarly experienced this unevenness with their strawberries; they had too much and then not enough.

Neufeld Farms had smaller-sized produce and some late crops, like corn.

Long Meadow Ranch’s Laddie Hall tells me that “any high-water vegetables, like peppers and tomatoes, are cooking on the plant. It’s making sauce on the plant before it goes into the pot.”

And last but not least, pestilence! Micros Gardens has seen grasshopper pressure and the ground squirrels have had an insatiable hunger. Long Meadow Ranch has experienced a horrible earwig problem and lost their crop of galaxy pears due to pests.

The impact this season on vegetable growers has fortunately been less severe. Other than some sunburned tomatoes, growers like Tu Universo, Vincent’s Patch and Triple T have just had to deal with the typical issues of water, access and labor. Their crops have been relatively good this year.

So before we have the next twist of weather fate, get on down to the St. Helena Farmers’ Market to support your local growers and savor the best of the best crops that our region is able to produce in today’s ever-challenging environment. We look forward to seeing you there.

And don’t miss Kid’s Story Time and Songs at 9:30 with guest Michael Caldarola and his ukulele! Check out our Market Classroom where we continue our monthly theme of Healthy Harvest & Healthy Lives.

We hope to see you every Friday through Oct. 28 from 7:30 until noon in beautiful Crane Park. Stay in-the-know through our newsletter, Instagram, Facebook or Nextdoor St. Helena.

Ann Costelloe is a member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market Board of Directors.

Tags

