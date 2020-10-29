St. Helena Farmers’ Market: A season like no other

Tomorrow is the last Farmers’ Market of our 34th year and we hope that everyone can join us. This has been a season like no other and among all the many challenges the Market has faced, we have been overwhelmed with the outpouring of support from both our loyal shoppers in the community and our very generous donors and sponsors who have stayed with us every step of the way this year.
The Board of Directors is thankful for our incredible Market Team who embraced the many challenges involved with operating a Market during a Shelter In Place Environment and worked so hard every week to ensure the Market was a success: Market Manager Ed Smith, Market Educator Amanda Tuttle, Market Assistant Temo Chavez, Market Volunteer Extraordinaire, Allison Foster and the support team of Julie Schmidt for Accounting and Website/Newsletter Consultant Ken Orvick.
We so appreciate our inspiring vendors who handled the many COVID regulations in their stride but were saddened that many of our long-standing vendors were not able to join us due to the shelter-in-place restrictions. For those that could join us, we were happy to help provide a revenue source to our local family farmers and small business vendors who have taken such a financial hit from COVID, wildfires and market closures during these times.
We are incredibly grateful to St. Helena’s Mayor Geoff Ellsworth and City Manager Mark Prestwich for helping us research a new location following the temporary closure of Crane Park, to Napa Valley College President Dr. Ron Kraft for so graciously allowing us to use the NVC St. Helena Campus, and to Samantha Maddox in NVC Facilities Services/Risk Management for her assistance throughout the season.
We are thankful for our community partners Clif Family Winery and Long Meadow Ranch for their fundraising support, Zach Guzikosa from UpValley Family Centers, David Stoneberg and Jesse Duarte at the St. Helena Star, Jenn Sloan from St. Helena Living, and April Morrow at Sonoma Design Apparel. And we appreciate the young artists and teachers that participated in this year’s Grown Locally art competition and the school principals who helped us navigate around the school closures for the presentation of the prizes.
We truly could not have had a Market this year without all your support. We do not know what 2021 will bring but we are looking forward to our 35th season starting on May 7. Please keep in touch via the monthly newsletter, Facebook, Instagram and NextDoor, and our best to you until then.
Watch Now: How to teach your kids to be eco-friendly
The St. Helena Farmers’ Market Volunteer Board of Directors is made up of Stacey Bressler, Ann Costelloe, Kelly Foster, Katherine Gold, Laddie Hall, Lars Kronmark, Norman Mitroff and Wendy Strachan.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!