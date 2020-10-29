St. Helena Farmers’ Market: A season like no other

Tomorrow is the last Farmers’ Market of our 34th year and we hope that everyone can join us. This has been a season like no other and among all the many challenges the Market has faced, we have been overwhelmed with the outpouring of support from both our loyal shoppers in the community and our very generous donors and sponsors who have stayed with us every step of the way this year.

The Board of Directors is thankful for our incredible Market Team who embraced the many challenges involved with operating a Market during a Shelter In Place Environment and worked so hard every week to ensure the Market was a success: Market Manager Ed Smith, Market Educator Amanda Tuttle, Market Assistant Temo Chavez, Market Volunteer Extraordinaire, Allison Foster and the support team of Julie Schmidt for Accounting and Website/Newsletter Consultant Ken Orvick.

We so appreciate our inspiring vendors who handled the many COVID regulations in their stride but were saddened that many of our long-standing vendors were not able to join us due to the shelter-in-place restrictions. For those that could join us, we were happy to help provide a revenue source to our local family farmers and small business vendors who have taken such a financial hit from COVID, wildfires and market closures during these times.