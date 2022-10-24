St. Helena Farmers' Market: A thankful season at the market

Friday is the last Farmers’ Market of our 36th season and we hope that everyone can join us to celebrate. As in every year, we have been overwhelmed with the outpouring of support from both our loyal shoppers in the community and our very generous donors and sponsors.

The board of directors is thankful for our incredible Market Team who worked so hard every week to ensure the market was safe and successful: Market manager Ed Smith, market educator Gayle Davies, market assistants Temo Chavez and Pedro Santa Rosa, market volunteer Kathy Foulger, and the support team of Julie Schmidt for accounting and website/newsletter consultant Ken Orvick.

We so appreciate our inspiring vendors who joined us for this season and were particularly happy to help provide a revenue source to our local family farmers and small business vendors during economic challenging times. We were also delighted to provide a venue for up-and-coming vendors to test their wares with our savvy market shoppers.

We are thankful for our community partners Cameo Cinema, Clif Family Winery, Long Meadow Ranch, and the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone for their fundraising support; the city's Parks and Recreation team; Melissa Davis, Adventist Health St. Helena; Raquel Vega and Marcela Rodriguez, UpValley Family Centers; Jesse Duarte, St. Helena Star; Jenn Sloan, St. Helena Living; April Morrow, Sonoma Design Apparel; and Erin Arnsteen and Andrea Cazares of Nimbus Arts, who provided the inspiration and design for the beautiful “Napa Valley Native Bees” artwork featured on our merchandise at the market’s General Store.

And above all we say a very big thank you to our wonderful market shoppers, sponsors and donors for their unfailing support and who made this season such a success.

We are looking forward to our 37th season starting on May 5, 2023. Please keep in touch via our monthly newsletter, Facebook, Instagram and NextDoor, and our best to you until then.