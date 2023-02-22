Ever since I was little, the St. Helena Farmers' Market has been a part of my life, bringing fresh goods to the tables of many, including mine.

“This year will be the market's 37th anniversary,” said Ed Smith, manager of the St. Helena Farmers' Market.

Smith has been involved with the market for 26 years. He said he started out as a volunteer, helping the market set up tents by driving down in a small truck to the storage shed where they kept the vendors' tents, and returning with the tents to Crane Park, where the market is still held every Friday.

He said he was then put on the board of directors and while he was on the board, he acted as both vice president and president for 12 years.

“The previous manager left to pursue other interests,” Smith said, “so I was the one that stepped into the job of manager.”

As manager of the market, Smith gets to Crane Park at 5 a.m. every Friday, when the sun is just peeking over the mountains. At 6 a.m. the vendors arrive, and Smith helps them get organized and ready for a busy day of work. Each year the market has new vendors along with the vendors that most frequent customers know. Every Friday there are about 45 to 50 vendors selling produce, food and art.

If you are interested in becoming involved with the market, you can volunteer to help out in the summertime, help the elderly carry their goods, or even just come to the market. There is also a general store at the market, run by Wendy Strachan, the current president of the board of directors. Smith said he enjoys seeing families come to the Market and the smiles on people's faces as they leave or enter.

The first St. Helena Farmers' Market was held at Crane Park on July 4, 1986, with Sheila Mannix as the first manager.

The market will open once again on Friday, May 5, after a long hibernation during the winter season. It will continue every Friday from 7:30 a.m. to noon, May through October, rain or shine. The Market has a "no pets please" policy. If you wish to learn more about the market or make a donation to help the market, go to sthelenafarmersmkt.org.

