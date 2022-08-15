St. Helena Farmers' Market: Back to school

This is an exciting time of year. The kids are heading back to school and harvest has begun. The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is bursting with both late-summer and early-fall favorites including peaches, pears and plums, strawberries, melons, apples, grapes, tomatoes, peppers and corn on the cob. The fragrance and colors delight the senses and stimulate creativity.

A favorite for lunchboxes and after-school snacks is hummus. The Hummus Guy has a wide selection of flavors. Serve with sliced vegetables or pita bread for a quick and healthy snack. Kids also love easy-to-handle snacks such grapes, strawberries and cherry tomatoes.

Sandwiches are a staple, and the best way to build the perfect sandwich is to start with great bread such as organic, naturally leavened breads from West Won. Or try a hand-rolled artisan bagel from Toasted or naan from Roti. There is no end to the variety of sandwich options. Charcuterie from Woodlands, tuna salad from Santa Rosa Seafood, jams and jellies from The Wild Pear Co. and JamAlula, and all the amazing seasonal tomatoes and stone fruits are just waiting for your imaginative sandwich creations.

Our Market Classroom continues each week through the end of October. Market educator Gayle Davies sees her role as symbiotic with in-school education. “I see planting a seed as a metaphor for learning,” Gayle tells us. “Learning about soil, plants, animals, water, food and people are essential elements for nurturing and helping that seed to grow. These elements are also the basis for everything we have and do at the Farmers’ Market.”

Her philosophy is evident in the topics featured each month in the Market Classroom, such as August’s theme of farm and forest animals. Gayle would love to hear from local teachers to explore how they can best work together. You can reach her via email at gayledavies@sthelenafarmersmkt.org to share ideas!

Activities at the Market on Friday, Aug. 19, include a free tomato tasting from 9:30 until 11 a.m. and Kid’s Story Time at 9:30. Perfect Edge Cutlery will be on hand to sharpen your knives and gardening tools. And The General Store will be back! You are also invited to visit the Napa County Seed Library booth to learn about the important work they do.

Remember that the St. Helena Farmers’ Market is the beneficiary of Farmstead Restaurant’s Corkage for Community program this month. Enjoy a meal, bring your own wine and your corkage will help support the Market’s educational programs.

We hope to see you at Crane Park every Friday morning from 7:30 until noon through Oct, 28. For the most up-to-date information, visit our website and follow us on social media.

Stacey Bressler is a local vintner, a member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market board of directors and past Citizen of the Year.