According to the calendar, autumn arrives on Sept. 22. But for most of us, Labor Day marks the end of summer. And since summer is my favorite season, I think it deserves a great send-off. For me that means firing up the grill.

Being a carnivore, I never tire of perfectly grilled steaks, sausages or burgers. Our fantastic vendors, including Woodlands Charcuterie, Beffa Springs Ranch, Long Meadow Ranch and Sonoma County Meat Co., have great choices.

Whether you’re in the mood for an impressively massive tomahawk steak from Sonoma County Meat or a luscious boneless lamb leg from Long Meadow Ranch that will shine after being marinated in harissa paste, minced garlic, olive oil, lemon juice and aromatic spices like cumin, cinnamon and coriander, our vendors have you covered. If you’re pressed for time, look for pre-made burger patties or sausage links that are easy, delicious and fun to serve with a variety of toppings such as spicy mustard, chimichurri or aioli.

Omnivores and pescatarians should head to Santa Rosa Seafood for gorgeous salmon, swordfish or trout to throw on the grill. A guaranteed crowd-pleaser is shrimp on a skewer. Grill with the shell on to preserve the juices and add some veggies that love the grill, like eggplant, peppers, onions, cherry tomatoes and mushrooms. Barry at Far West Fungi has some great suggestions, such as grilled maitakes marinated in soy sauce, olive oil and simple syrup, a dish that pays tribute to The Hatch restaurant in Paso Robles.

Round out your Labor Day feast with appetizers from Roti, the Greek Table or turn ripe tomatoes into caprese salad or gazpacho. Dessert might include wonderful baked goods from Napa Belle Baking, Little Hollywood Baking Co. or Madeleine’s Macarons. And don’t forget luscious strawberries or chilled watermelon slices.

More reasons to visit on Friday, Sept. 1, include a free tomato tasting hosted by Farmers’ Market board members from 9:30 until 11 and a delightful Bilingual Kids’ Story Time at 9:30 in the Market Classroom.

Get ready to enjoy a superb dinner with wines from your cellar or fridge as our St. Helena Farmers’ Market will be a recipient of Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch’s Corkage for Community program during the month of September.

Join your friends and neighbors every Friday morning from 7:30 until noon in Crane Park through the end of October.

