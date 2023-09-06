If you are ever having a hard time getting your kids to eat, especially food that is good for them, then make sure you stop by the Market Classroom at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market during September because it is Fun with Food Month!

Market Educator Gayle Davies has cooked up a host of fun activities with food for kids, evidenced by last week’s celery/peanut butter/apple slice “snails," which were a big hit.

I can’t compete with Gayle’s creative ideas, but it got me thinking, why should kids have all the fun when it comes to food? What makes food fun for adults too? So, I asked some of our market vendors for ideas and it boiled down to three themes: put it on a stick, make it a "bite" or add bacon.

Being in the midst of tomato season, cherry tomatoes are the perfect "stick" food to skewer together with ingredients to replicate more traditional recipes like caprese salad (cherry tomato, mozzarella ball, basil leaves) or Greek salad (tomato, feta, cucumber and kalamata olive). Tu Universo, Long Meadow Ranch, Triple T Ranch & Farm, Vincent’s Patch and Living Being Farms are all offering a variety of heirloom tomatoes right now that can be your inspiration and your source.

Sausages, meat and meatballs also lend themselves to easy sticking. Add a hunk of cheese, a piece of roasted pepper or eggplant, perhaps a chunk of fresh or roasted fruit, and you have a hearty bite to please anyone.

Or make a beef and blue — roasted beef skewers finished with a hunk of blue cheese and a fresh fig. Woodlands Charcuterie, Long Meadow Ranch, Beffa Springs and Santa Rosa Meat Co. each have a great selection of sausage and other cuts of meat that will take your skewers to the next level – or of course bacon!

Bacon-wrapped figs, stone fruit or dates are always fun to serve or to use for reinterpreting sandwiches like BLTs and BLATs (BLT with avocado) as finger food — either rolled up, on a stick or as a lettuce cup. Or just add that strip of bacon to a Bloody Mary or michelada and let the fun begin.

So even if you don’t have the kids in tow, stop by the Market Classroom this Friday to see what new fun food ideas Gayle has in store. It might even inspire your adult table too.

Also, join us at 10:30 for a lecture by Lauren Muscatine of the Napa County Seed Library on “Saving Tomato Seeds.” Bring your favorite heirloom or open-pollinated varieties (two beefsteak tomatoes or a handful of cherry tomatoes) and a glass jar. See you there!

We hope to see you every Friday through Oct. 27 from 7:30 until noon in beautiful Crane Park. Stay in-the-know through our newsletter, Instagram, Facebook or Nextdoor St. Helena.

