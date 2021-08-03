 Skip to main content
St. Helena Farmers' Market: Celebrate National Farmers' Market Week
St. Helena Farmers’ Market

St. Helena Farmers' Market: Celebrate National Farmers’ Market Week

Heirloom tomatoes from Tu Universo Farms

Heirloom Tomatoes from Tu Universo Farms made their debut last week at the St. Helena Farmers' Market.

 Submitted photo

Show some love for our local farmers who play a major role in keeping our community healthy and supporting our local economy.

The first week in August is National Farmers’ Market Week, a time when our entire country pays tribute to the thousands of hardworking families who toiled throughout the pandemic and natural disasters to make sure we continued to have access to fresh produce. We invite you to stop by this Friday, Aug. 6, to say a special thank-you to those wonderful farmers who rise well before dawn each week to bring us the freshest seasonal organic produce and help educate us about healthy eating!

As we enter August, you’ll find gorgeous tomatoes in abundance. While traveling in Spain some years ago, I fell in love with pan con tomate. It’s the most wonderful and easiest type of tapas to make with only five ingredients — bread, tomatoes, olive oil, garlic and salt — almost all of which are available today at our Market.

Start by splitting a loaf of ciabatta bread in half lengthwise and then cutting into four- or five-inch pieces and drizzling with olive oil. Cut tomatoes in half horizontally and place a box grater into a large bowl. Rub the face of the tomatoes over the large holes then season the pulp with a pinch of kosher salt. Toast bread under the broiler until crisp and starting to char around the edges, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove the warm bread and rub with split garlic cloves. Spoon the tomato mixture over bread. Drizzle with more extra-virgin olive oil and season with sea salt. Serve immediately and enjoy immensely.

In addition to shopping for fresh produce, delicious prepared foods and beautiful artisan wares, be sure to bring the kids to this week’s Bilingual Story Time, hosted by Rosa Cachú, Outreach Specialist for the UpValley Family Centers, from 9:30 until 10. And the entire family can enjoy joining Market Educator Amanda Tuttle for “Sun and Summer Survival” projects in the Market Classroom from 9 to 11:30.

Please remember that the wearing of masks is optional, but strongly encouraged for those who are not vaccinated. And while we all love our pets, only bona fide service dogs are allowed in the Market.

We look forward to seeing you this Friday, and every Friday through October 29, in beautiful Crane Park from 7:30 until noon. To keep up with all our wonderful Market activities, be sure to follow us online through sthelenafarmersmkt.org, Facebook, Instagram and NextDoor. And don’t forget to give a special thank-you to our growers during National Farmers’ Market Week.

Local band New Skye plays an eclectic blend of Country Rock, Americana, Blues and Jazz at the Calistoga Farmers' Market.

Stacey Bressler is a local vintner and member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market Board of Directors.

