St. Helena Farmers' Market: Charcuterie boards for any time of day

The Farm To Table students from the CIA gave a demonstration last week on “The Art of the Charcuterie Board.” The amazing board they presented with all the items they had prepared was a work of art and inspired a tour of the market to prepare a board for any time of the day.
Start with a beautiful wooden board from Timberboards by Gerda Shupe. The majority of the wood in her pieces is sourced from cabinetry off-cuts, and she creates boards of all shapes and sizes.
A classic board can be prepared with kielbasa sausage from Sonoma County Meat Company, burrata cheese from Anzalone’s Olive Oil, Sicilian olive mix from Chef Andrea, artichoke spread and truffle honey from Monaco Truffle Company, and southern cheese straws from Napa Belle Baking.
A breakfast board would be fun to share with friends. Start with a selection of bagels from Toasted and top with cold smoked lox from Santa Rosa Seafood, cucumber from Tu Universo Farm, red onion from Triple T Ranch and Farm, fromage blanc from Achadinha Cheese Company, and tomatoes from Long Meadow Ranch. Enjoy!
We have a lot of activities this Friday. Kid’s Story Time for children of all ages is 9:30 to 10 with our Market Educator, Amanda Tuttle. Join our Market Board Members for a free stone fruit tasting with delicious samples from our vendors from 9:30 to 11. David Moreland of A & Bee Provisions is giving a talk on “The Beehive — What Goes On In The Hive Throughout The Course Of The Year” at 10:30 as part of our Market Lecture Series. And Napa County Supervisor Diane Dillon is hosting an information table on Emergency Preparedness for when disaster strikes.
Please join us every Friday morning from 7:30 until noon in Crane Park. For the most up-to-date information, please visit us at sthelenafarmersmkt.org, sign up for the Market’s weekly online Newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and NextDoor. Following current guidelines masks are no longer required and we recommend unvaccinated patrons wear a mask.
Katherine Gold is a volunteer member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market and feels lucky to be a part of the Market.