St. Helena Farmers Market: Chilled soups are a summertime treat

August is filled with hot days and balmy evenings, making it the perfect time to enjoy delicious cold soups. Many of my favorite chilled soup ingredients are at the height of their season and available now at the St. Helena Farmers Market. A vibrant yellow tomato and corn gazpacho is as beautiful as it is tasty.

Combine the kernels from 3 ears of corn, a pound of quartered yellow tomatoes, 1 chopped yellow bell pepper, 1 peeled and quartered shallot, 2 Tablespoons of white wine vinegar, 2 Tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil and 1 teaspoon of salt in a blender. Blend until smooth, about 60 seconds in a high-speed blender. Refrigerate for at least 45 minutes then top with a drizzle of olive oil, freshly ground black pepper, some chopped basil and enjoy.

There’s a lot happening this Friday. Join Ryley Schlachter, Farm Manager for The Charter Oak and the Restaurant at Meadowood, at 10:30 a.m., for an informative lecture on Fall Garden Design and Planning. Bring the kids to The Market Classroom from 9-10 a.m. and pick up a fun take-home activity.

Be sure to look for "Hilos Visibles,” a project that expresses the history and ancestry of the Napa Valley Hispanic community through handmade and embroidered fabric squares. Deb Alter-Starr has led the creation of more than 200 squares in schools and community groups. You can learn more about this project and create your own squares to add to the project.

The St. Helena Hospital Foundation's Mobile Van will be at the Market from 7.30 a.m. – 12 p.m. offering free health screenings (blood pressure, heart rate, blood sugar, cholesterol screening) as well as Covid vaccinations (Moderna and Pfizer 1st, 2nd, Booster #1, Booster #2 for those who qualify). Vaccinations are for ages 5 and older.

During the month of August, the St. Helena Farmers Market is the beneficiary of Farmstead Restaurant’s wonderful Corkage for Community program. Have a great meal, bring your own wine and help support our Market with your corkage. That’s what I call a win-win-win!

Please note that the Market General Store will not be open this Friday.

Come join us for St. Helena’s favorite Friday morning tradition from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Crane Park through the end of October. It’s the best place to stock up on organic and locally grown produce, delicious prepared foods, great gifts and so much more. For the most up-to-date information, visit our website and follow us on social media.

Stacey Bressler is a local vintner, a member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market Board of Directors and past Citizen of the Year